WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Waking up on Christmas morning, it is safe to say most people are not wearing kerchief's and caps like it reads in Twas A Night Before Christmas.

In 2019, ugly Christmas sweaters are the name of the game.

"What I found is that the more stuff that you put on a sweater, the tackier and more uglier it gets," said Deb Rottum.

Rottum has been making ugly, tacky sweaters for the past six years and selling them to people around the world.

"Everywhere, people are looking for sweaters everywhere!" said Rottum.

What started as three sweaters in 2013 is now an entire room full of sweaters all for sale. The gaudier the sweatet, the better it sells.

"Here is a stocking," said Rottum, pointing to her own sweater. "So you can put your keys, your wallet, and your cell phone in it when you are at a party so than you don’t have to carry a purse. But then I add lights to it."

She sells them from around $25 to $115 each.

"Every year I just find different things to make, the customers that come back, year after year. The friends that I have made through doing this, I just enjoy it," said Rottum.

During the holiday and every day, being happy will always be in fashion.

Rottum is gearing down for the season, but does have lots of sweaters in stock. To find her work go to Ebay or her Etsy website.