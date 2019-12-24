NATIONWIDE — Trader Joe’s egg salad and potato salad products are being recalled as part of a nationwide warning against eating store-bought hard-boiled eggs suspected of a deadly food-poisoning outbreak.

The recall, issued Monday by manufacturer Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. , includes Trader Joe's 6-ounce egg salad cups with UPC code 0066 6695, and 20-ounce old-fashioned potato salad products with UPC code 0032 1747, both with "use-by" dates up to and including 12/27/19.

The company says the products could have been made with hard-boiled eggs supplied by Almark Foods, of Gainesville, Georgia, which is at the center of an investigation into a nationwide food-poisoning outbreak . Boiled eggs supplied to retailers and food service operators nationwide could be contaminated with the bacteria that causes listeria , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The outbreak has sickened more than a half-dozen people . One person in Texas has reportedly died.

Pregnant women, elderly people, people with weakened immune systems, and young children are at highest risk of getting sick from listeria . The bacteria can cause miscarriages, severe headaches, high fever, stiffness, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

There haven't been any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled Trader Joe's egg and potato salad.

The products were shipped to Trader Joe's stores in Alabama, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin, Bakkavor Foods said.

Consumers should throw out the recalled product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have questions, call Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. PT (11 a.m.-8 p.m. ET).