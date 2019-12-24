COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach hosted its 10th annual "Surfing Santas" on Christmas Eve morning.

Thousands turn out every year to cheer on hundreds of surfers dressed as the North Pole's #1 resident.

What began as a simple family beach day a decade ago has grown into the nation’s most beloved – and slightly zany – holiday tradition.

Now, ten years in, there’s no better place for Santa to loosen up as he gets ready for his one annual workday than the surfing capital of the East Coast.

“Surfing Santas is truly a sight to behold,” said event organizer George Trosset, who got the craze rolling somewhat innocently on Dec. 24, 2009, when a news photographer captured him wearing a Santa getup while surfing with his family. “Watching this explode into one of the largest and most-talked about holiday events has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

There are no skill or age requirements to participate as a Surfing Santa and the event is free. However, cash prizes are in store for the best themed costumes.

Since 2013, Surfing Santas has raised more than $130,000 for charity, through donations and sales of official Surfing Santas T-shirts. All proceeds benefit the work of two local organizations: the Grind for Life cancer support group and the 20-year-old Florida Surf Museum.

“This is a festive, fun in the sun family event. Whether you’re big into surfing or just looking to make more unforgettable holiday memories, Surfing Santas should be at the top of your holiday bucket list,” said Peter Cranis, the executive director of Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism. “For our guests from out of town, it’s a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit while soaking up our Florida sunshine and unbeatable, laid-back Space Coast vibe.”