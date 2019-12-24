OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Learning Without Hunger is an initiative that provides food to low socioeconomic students on the weekends when there is no school.

Learning Without Hunger provides meals to children in need

The program is from the Celebration Foundation

Volunteers pack bags of food for children to eat on the weekends

Luani Carrero has four kids. Paying for rent at an apartment is out of reach for the Carrero’s, that’s why they live day-to-day at a hotel on US 192.

“It’s actually easier to pay weekly or pay daily sometimes,” Carrero said.

These are the kinds of families that receive a little push from Learning Without Hunger, a program by the Celebration Foundation. The Osceola County School District says has more than 1,600 FIT students. FIT stands for Families in Transition.

Learning Without Hunger gives family security in knowing that they won’t go hungry over the weekend. Palettes of food are donated and volunteers come in to stuff the bags that kids across the county get to take home on Fridays.

“I just want give my thanks and give Westside’s appreciation for all the business partners, especially Celebration Foundation and Advent Health volunteers for making this happen,” said Antoinette Moran, the Parent Liaison at Westside K8 where many of these meals are bagged.

This time of year, kids are receiving a little extra to get them through the weekends during the holiday break. Carrero doesn’t see herself walking out of homelessness any time soon, but, in the meantime, she's is grateful.

“Until they get affordable housing and stuff like that for this area of Florida, this is the way it’s going to be,” Carrero said.

At Westside K8, clothes are also given out to students. The Corpus Christi Knights of Columbus donates clothing to the school every year after Thanksgiving.