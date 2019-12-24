SANFORD, Fla. — 'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the mall, Jhappriece Woulard of Volusia County was shopping for all.

“My grandmother, my kids, and my brothers...” said Woulard, wandering the halls of Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford.

She waited last minute to go out and shop. The clock is running on her to purchase — tick tock!

“I’m just a last-minute shopper. Last-minute shopper.”

Presents under her family’s tree is sure to provide cheer. A tree which lies presentless is this mom’s worst fear.

“It is stressful, because if I don’t find it today, they won’t have it tomorrow," Woulard said.

Also shopping at the mall quietly as a mouse, Brandon Montijo who is hopping for his spouse.

“I’m shopping for a gift after we said no gifts. My wife dropped a bomb on me last night that she bought me a gift so that means I’m shopping today,” he said.

It’s not only him with this problem that's a matter. His friend, Ben Kurth, is also having to shop and skadatter.

“I found out yesterday that my girlfriend’s mother and her bought me the same thing, even though we weren’t doing gifts. So now I am in the same situation to find a last-minute gift,” Kurth said.

With time going by to wrap presents under the tree, this mom I spoke to said hers will be gift wrap-free.

“Gift bags. I'm not wrapping. Its last minute. I'm gift bagging," Woulard said.

As the day winds down, shoppers are on a clear mission. For some, this last-minute shopping has become quite a tradition.

“I’m 31 and... I have been Christmas-shopping like this for 10 years.”

The gifts have been purchased for the big night. But if you have any returns, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday to get things right.