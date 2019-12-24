ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s business-casual where Kamaiu Johnson works.

When he leaves for work in the morning, there are no important documents in his bag. When he arrives at work depends on when he feels like getting there. When it’s time to lace up at his office, his daily task is simple.

“We are always chasing birdies in this game,” the professional golfer says while practicing putting on a green on a recent day at Dubsdread Golf Course , a municipal course not far from downtown Orlando.

His path to swinging golf clubs started a little differently. At the age of 13, Johnson took up the game by accident.

“I was actually swinging a stick outside my apartment complex,” Johnson says holding back a laugh. "I was just intrigued by watching the golfers outside... I would just swing a club, and I was like, 'I really want to do it.' ”

Little did he know, the golf course general manager noticed him swinging that stick and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“She came to me one day and said, Hey, I'll charge you a dollar a day to play golf.' I said, 'That would be awesome.' I’ve been hooked ever since.”

It now costs him a bit more to play.

“To do what I do a year, it’s probably $50,000," the professional golfer says.

When Johnson isn’t playing in professional tournaments, which he does about 35 weeks a year, he finds money games around town.

“Every day is a grind," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, you never know when... you are going to struggle. In golf, you can be at a high one day and then the next day have nothing.”

Earlier this month, Johnson made just over $2,000 playing in the Jamaica Open . Recently, back here in Central Florida, Johnson was in the red, score-wise, at 3-under. Financially, he walked away in the black up $120. Not a bad day at the office.

"I did what I wanted to do when I came out here, and that was double my money," Johnson said. "That’s exactly what I did."