ORLANDO, Fla. — Tony Pace counts the people at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in west Orlando as part of his holiday blessings.

A few years ago, Pace found himself unemployed.

Even with years of experience working in Central Florida hotels, he still found it difficult to find a job, so he came to the job connections center.

“There were times where I wanted to give up. But I didn’t, because I had people like y’all in my life,” said Pace, thanking employees there.

They helped him update his resume and provided a computer when he couldn’t afford internet service.

Best of all, the center held a job fair to bring workers together with potential employers.

“I got to interview with Leah, the HR director, in person, and she got a chance to see and talk to me and see my personality,” Pace said.

He's now been working at a new hotel chain for the past three years.

Belinda Newkirk, the job center's manager, was one of the workers who helped Pace. She says holiday revenue from Goodwill stores pays for job-finding services.

“People who donate their goods to us and who shop at our retail stores... as a result of that, we’re able to operate our job connection centers totally free,” Newkirk said.