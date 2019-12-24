ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney has purchased more than 230 acres of land just west of Magic Kingdom, according to Orange County records.

Disney buys 235 acres of land just west of Disney World

The land was purchased from Lake Reedy LLC

In January, Disney purchased 1,500+ acres in Osceola County

Disney subsidiary Compass Rose Corp. purchased the land from Winter Garden-based Lake Reedy LLC earlier this month, documents released Monday reveal.

The 235-acre property is located near Reedy Lake, which is just northwest of Disney's Oak Trail Golf Coarse. It also sits near the site of Disney's large solar farm off State Road 429.

Disney's Compass Rose Corp purchased 235 acres (outlined in light blue) just west of Disney World. (Orange Co. Property Appraiser)

This is the second big land purchase Disney has made this year. In January, the company's Celebration Place LLC purchased more than 1,500 acres in Osceola County for $11 million. The property, which came from the estate of Frank E. Brown, is adjacent to the 965-acre BK Ranch Disney purchased at the end of 2018.

Disney has not revealed what it plans to do with the newly-purchased land.