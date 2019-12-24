For the third year, Deland police officers hit the street the morning of Christmas Eve to spread some holiday joy.

DeLand police officers spreach holiday cheer

Officers surprised 15 families with food, toys on Christmas Eve

It was part of the department's annual Operation Christmas Cheer

It's all part of the department's Operation Christmas Cheer. This year, 15 families got a surprise delivery of food, toys and bikes.

“It is very gratifying as police chief to see my officers, especially the newer officers that were out here, get a chance to give back in a non-law enforcement setting," Chief Jason Umberger said​. "To be able to connect with the community and community members and build relationships through giving.”

Distributing all the toys were members of Deland's Community Policing unit, sworn officers and family members of those on the force. The toys were donated by Toys for Tots, the bikes were provided by Walmart and the holiday meal boxes were paid for by the Deland Police Academy Alumni.

“we hope that they have a very Merry Christmas and that they have a blessed times with their families this time of the year," said Chief Umberger. "That is what my hope and my prayer is for them.”