NATIONWIDE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of possible measles exposure at five U.S. airports.
- LINK: FAQs about the measles from CDC
- LINK: Signs and symptoms of the measles
- LINK: How to get vaccinated against the measles
At the height of the holiday travel season, the CDC said "countless" passengers may have been exposed.
Multiple travelers passed through the airports while infected with measles this month, according to the CDC.
Here are the dates and locations of the measles exposure:
- Los Angeles International Airport on December 11
- Denver International Airport on December 11
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport on December 12 and 17
- Richmond International Airport in Virginia on December 17
- Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on December 17
According to the Centers for Disease Control, measles can be especially dangerous for babies and young children. Measles typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. Rashes can eventually break out.