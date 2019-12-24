NATIONWIDE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of possible measles exposure at five U.S. airports.

At the height of the holiday travel season, the CDC said "countless" passengers may have been exposed.

Multiple travelers passed through the airports while infected with measles this month, according to the CDC.

Here are the dates and locations of the measles exposure:

Los Angeles International Airport on December 11

Denver International Airport on December 11

Chicago O'Hare International Airport on December 12 and 17

Richmond International Airport in Virginia on December 17

Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on December 17

According to the Centers for Disease Control, measles can be especially dangerous for babies and young children. Measles typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. Rashes can eventually break out.