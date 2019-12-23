DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the state attorney for charges against the owner of two malnourished horses now under the agency's care.

The two Arabian mares were seized earlier this month from a home on Clinton Cemetery Road in Edgewater.

The horses, Niagara and Tiffany, were found to be at least 400 pounds underweight, according to the veterinarian working with the sheriff's office. They are also dehydrated and have heart murmurs.

The owner, Anthony Cartrette, signed the two horses over to the sheriff's office. The horses are at an undisclosed location, in a stall next to each other, being closely monitored by a veterinarian while they are being reintroduced to food.

The sheriff's office submitted a charging affidavit to the state attorney's office, charging Cartrette with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of confinement of animals without sufficient food and water.

The state attorney's office will review the affidavit and decide the next step.