TAMPA, Fla. — What UCF team will fans see when the Knights take on Marshall Monday during the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa?

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Will it be more of the Knights team that steamrolled opponents in most of its wins this season with a potent offense or the team that struggled defensively in its three loses?

UCF (9-3) will take on Marshall (8-4) in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff from Raymond James Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN. With a win, the Knights will post a third straight year with at least 10 wins.

The Knights played in New Year’s Day bowl games the previous two seasons, beating Auburn two years ago in the Peach Bowl and losing to LSU in the last season’s Fiesta Bowl.

Marshall, meanwhile, has a knack for bowl success under coach Doc Holliday; the Thundering Herd are 6-0.

The quick-strike, high-scoring Central Florida offense against the Marshall defense. The Knights average 43 points and 536.6 yards but have the ball just 26:22 per game.

UCF is 34-4 since the start of the 2017 season and a 17-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: True freshman quarterback Gabriel Dillon has thrown for 3,393 yards and 27 touchdowns.

MARSHALL: Sophomore running back Brenden Knox may play a major role in helping the Thundering Herd’s defense by keeping UCF’s offense off the field if he has success in the ground game.

The Conference USA MVP leads the league with 1,284 rushing yards.