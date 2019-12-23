ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Turning off the turnpike is troubling at one intersection in west Orange County.

An Oakland man says his view is obstructed as he tries to turn.

BJ Thompson has a need for speed but he certainly knows when to slow down, including when he's leaving the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike to get to his home in Oakland.

And a sidewalk railing on his left halts him in his tracks.

"You can't see anything if you're here behind the line," Thompson said. "So you have to move past the crosswalk."

He said when he wants to turn right on red he rolls the dice that’ll he’ll make it on Colonial Drive in one piece.

"To see what's coming, we're already out almost to the intersection," he said. "Worst encounter was a truck that was coming through, a big truck and I had pulled up to see and I almost, actually I almost hit him.”

FDOT Communications Manager Steve Olson said the handrail was installed in 2011 to protect sidewalk users.

"There is a hill/slope and the handrail is to assist them and for safety reasons," Olson said. "After stopping at the stop line, it is legal for a motorist to pull forward to achieve a good sight line beyond the handrail."

FDOT checked the past five years and there have been no crashes involving vehicles turning right on red at this ramp. So for now, BJ will take it easy and take a chance.

"I'd like to see that fence either cut back far enough that you can see around it, or moved completely," he said. "It is certainly not for the faint of heart."