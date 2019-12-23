VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A sick manatee pulled from the Indian River near Edgewater was in critical condition Sunday afternoon, SeaWorld says.

Male is suffering from cold stress, SeaWorld expert says

The 715-pound male is suffering from cold stress, a SeaWorld spokesperson said.

It was rescued by volunteers and crews from SeaWorld and Volusia County Beach Safety . It was transported to a SeaWorld rehabilitation facility, where it's being monitored around the clock.

Manatees can't tolerate water temperatures below 68 degrees for very long, so during the winter months, they typically move from waters along the coasts to warmer waters, such as springs and power plant discharge canals.

If humans get too close to them in their natural habitat, they can disrupt manatees' normal behavior patterns , which could prompt them to leave warm-water areas, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.