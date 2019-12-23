Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal investigation into several big department stores who are accused of selling recalled products to customers.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods have come under fire after an independent agency found they sold 19 different products that were recalled between 2014 and 2019.

In two instances, TJ Maxx is said to have sold baby sleepers linked to infant deaths and electronics that could explode because of leaking batteries.

"Once there is something wrong the federal government steps in and the product once it is recalled, it’s not allowed to be sold in any store let alone the big stores like TJ Maxx which have big rental footprints. So we are here demanding some changes — some real changes,” Schumer said.

In a statement, TJ Maxx says it regrets products were not properly removed from sales floors, and is encouraging anyone who may have one of these products to send them back.