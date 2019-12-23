ORLANDO, Fla. — A Mercedes sedan stolen from Baldwin Park sideswiped an Orlando police vehicle in a Carver Shores-area apartment complex early Monday, police confirmed.

Mercedes carjacked at gunpoint Sunday

OPD: Car sideswiped police vehicle in Timber Sound Apts.

No sign of carjacker who fled

The driver suspected of stealing the car got away, police said.

OPD responded at 9:20 p.m. Sunday to an armed carjacking in the 1000 block of Lake Baldwin Lane in the Baldwin Park area.

A masked attacker stole the victim's vehicle, a white 2014 Mercedes sedan, at gunpoint. The carjacker also took the victim's iPhone, cash, and golf clubs.

“The vehicle fled in an unknown direction,” OPD Sgt. David Baker said in a statement Monday. A law enforcement helicopter and police dogs were called in. But they didn’t find the stolen Mercedes.

Early Monday, an OPD unit located the vehicle in the area of Minoso Street and Amaros Avenue.

“Due to the wet road conditions and the driving pattern of the suspect, the OPD unit lost sight of the vehicle,” Baker wrote.

A few minutes later, another officer spotted the stolen Mercedes as it was backing into a parking spot at Timber Sound Apartments on Raleigh Street.

“Upon sight of the OPD unit, the suspect vehicle drove towards the officer's vehicle and sideswiped it as it fled,” Baker added.

The vehicle was abandoned on Raleigh Street east of Timber Sound Boulevard.

A helicopter and police dog were called again. The carjacker remains on the loose. If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).