ORLANDO, Fla. — The soggy weather continues for today before the weather starts to improve on Christmas Eve.

A big area of low pressure moving through the region is taking its time and will start to move to our east-northeast by tonight and into Tuesday. There will be rain this morning followed by a break later this afternoon before another batch of showers works in for this evening.

Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s for most neighborhoods.

We start to dry out on the back side of this area of low pressure on Tuesday. There could be a few lingering showers on Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs will be cooler.

Temperatures will be hovering in the upper 60s for daytime highs while morning temperatures will drop back into the 50s.

Christmas will be much drier with warming temperatures. Highs will be close to 80 degrees in parts of Central Florida by mid-week. On Christmas morning, temps will start out cool and in the 50s.

The next chance for some rain arrives next weekend with highs continuing to reach for the upper 70s through the end of the week and into next Saturday and Sunday.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions are still dangerous with rough seas and high winds. There is a small craft advisory in effect. Winds along the coast will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will be running at 6 to 8 feet and this will make for choppy conditions on the intracoastal.

A high surf advisory is in place along the coast and the risk of rip currents is going to be dangerously high. Wave heights will be at 4 to 6 feet with fair-to-good conditions.

There will be an east and east-southeasterly swell mix. Water temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

