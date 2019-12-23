We all do it: It's just a few days until Christmas and you're scrambling to find those last-minute gifts for friends and family, but finding those gifts under pressure can be difficult.

Andrew Addotta's menswear shop, Hamilton & Adams in Downtown Kingston, has seen tons of last-minute shoppers in recent days.

"People are looking for something local, something unique, something that really speaks to the relationship of the gift recipient as well as the giver," Addotta said.

Addotta showed us a couple of popular last-minute gifts from his store.

"This is one of our most popular items long-sleeve T-shirts printed here in Kingston super soft for the whole family," Addotta said. "Puzzles are a big hit; we sold out of sweaters and we sold out of socks."

But if you would rather shop at big box stores, it's important to keep track of their holiday hours.

Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m., but will be closed on Christmas Day. Target is also open on Christmas Eve but closing times vary by store so be sure to check with your location if you need to run in for any last-minute gifts.

Target will also be closed on Christmas.

And if you're wondering about malls in our area, Middletown's Galleria at Crystal Run will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will then close on Christmas Day. The Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be closed on Christmas Day.

But most importantly, whatever you give, remember it's the thought that counts.

"It doesn't matter the size or the price, if you present it in a way that comes from the heart, it does," Addotta said.