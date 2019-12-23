ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the sencod year in a row, the Hispanic Federation Florida chapter provided holiday meals and gifts to Central Florida families who need it most.

It's all part of the nonprofit's Hunger Relief Campaign which helps feed thousands of families in Central Florida.

Yanidsi Velez, Hispanic Federation Florida director, said 60 families were selected based on their financial needs, some of them were immigrants or families displaced by Hurricane Maria who need a little relief as they settle into their new homes.

Velez said partners like Walmart, Ford Motor Company Fund and Orange County make it possible to help families.

The nonprofit's Hunger Relief Campaign provided $20,000 worth of hunger relief meals to thousands of families and seven food banks this year.