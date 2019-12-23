ORLANDO, Fla. — Be ready to wait if you're flying for the holidays.

150,000 people expected to pass through airport on Monday

TSA: What Can Travelers Bring?

On Monday alone, more than 150,000 people are expected to pass through Orlando International Airport, according to airport officials.

That makes today the 14th busiest all year.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration said travelers should be ready for slowdowns at security checkpoints.

The agency is sharing several tips to help ease the process, including:

Put wrapped gifts and any alcohol in your checked bags.

And if you carry your Christmas decorations through TSA, make sure they'll fit in the overhead space or underneath your seat.