POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash on Sunday that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

Boy, 3, killed Sunday in Polk County I-4 crash

Troopers said boy was not in car seat

FHP investigating, searching for driver of vehicle that caused crash

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 4, just east of State Road 559.

According to troopers, a driver was changing lanes and collided with a vehicle carrying six people, including the boy who was sitting in the lap of a passenger in the backseat.

The car rotated and struck the median guardrail. Josiah King, the 3-year-old son of the driver, suffered fatal injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash drove off. FHP said the vehicle may be a light-colored sedan. Details remain limited.

The 21-year-old driver of the crashed vehicle and her other passengers, including two teenagers and a 7-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.