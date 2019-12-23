VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — While many kids are anxiously waiting to open their holiday gifts, one 10-year-old girl in Enterprise is trading in her presents for donations.

Young girl, along with her brother, collecting donations for Humane Society

Get more Everyday Heroes here and nominate someone you know

Aliya Kent loves animals.

"We went to the shelter the other day, we saw these cute kittens playing with pom-poms, it was adorable," Kent said.

But rather than putting one her wish list, she packed up donations to help those without a home. In fact she’s giving up Christmas presents all together and instead asking for donations to take to the Halifax Humane Society instead.

"I am packing up some canned dog food and some treats," she said. "I have a room full of stuff, trying to get rid of my stuff. and cats and dogs at the shelter are trying to get more stuff.

"We visited the shelter and they don’t have much in there and they are all sad so I wanted to get them food and supplies and toys for them to play with."

Her younger brother Kaden also pitched in on the month long effort.

Said Kaden: "I think its a really nice thing to do for all those cats and dogs."

Aliya collected $1,500 worth of supplies and donations, enough to pack her mom’s mini van as tight as Santa’s sleigh.

"I was kind of excited," she said. "I didn’t think I was going to beat that goal, I thought I was going to be $500. I didn’t know I could make it this far."

At the shelter, volunteers are overjoyed to see the supplies come pouring in— along with a big check.

"The animals appreciate it," said Barry Kukes with the Halifax Humane Society. "We appreciate it very very much. I applaud them for their efforts."

The gesture serves as a reminder the holidays aren’t just about reciving, but giving as well.

"I think it will really help them and I think its going to let them know that other people care about them," said Kaden Kent.

And even the biggest gifts can come from the smallest packages. Aliya Kent.

"It made me feel really thankful that I can be able to donate to the shelter for Christmas, so I am really happy that these cats will get help," Aliya said.

"I do want to keep on doing this and hopefully there will be less cat and dogs next time I come."