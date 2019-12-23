BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County group is working on a list of projects to help clean up the Indian River Lagoon.

Group working to clean up Indian River Lagoon

Brevard County has spent nearly $10 million on lagoon projects

20 more projects have been recommended for next year

So far the county has spent nearly $10 million on lagoon projects. And just this month it's recommended about 20 more projects for approval for the upcoming year.

Dr. Leesa Souto with Marine Resources Council said removing what’s been killing the wildlife is huge and will help the ecosystem slowly get back into the groove of things.

"That’s going to make a big difference in the quality of the water canal and life for the people living along the canal, muck removal projects are very permit heavy and costly," Souto said.

Before these projects move forward, the full 2020 plan needs to be submitted to the committee, then the public has 15 days to view the proposals before County Commissioners can vote on it.​