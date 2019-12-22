LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman who spent some of her Christmases in the hospital has been spreading holiday cheer for other children in the same situation.

Taylor Mundy spent many holiday seasons in hospital as a child

She now buys presents for sick kids in Lakeland each Christmas

Mulberry Walmart workers gave her $200 gift card this year to help

Taylor Mundy suffered from severe asthma, allergies, and pneumonia as a child and had to spend a lot of time in hospitals. That experience gave her lots of empathy for sick children and their families.

For the fifth year, she has been saving some of her own money and raising funds to buy hundreds of dollars of presents for children hospitalized at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center .

She went shopping for presents Thursday at the Mulberry Walmart. While she was there, the store staff presented her with a $200 gift card to help pay for the gifts.

While at the store, she talked about what she wanted to get presents for the children.

“A lot of them would be waking up on Christmas without anything,” she said. “So knowing that they are going to have a Christmas, it feels great.”

When Mundy took presents to the hospital, she was met by child-life specialist Jillian Haley, like she has each previous year. Haley would be the person to help coordinate getting the gifts to the children for their Christmas morning.

“During Christmas season, you want to be able to open new gifts or have fun with your family, and this gives an opportunity for both the kids and the parents because they are stuck here like the kids,” Mundy said. “It gives them the opportunity to give gifts to their kids that they might not have been able to, and I’m able to support that.”

Haley was happy to see Mundy get a little recognition for her efforts.

“She doesn’t do this for recognition," Haley said. "She never gets a pat on the back or even gets to see the children when they open the gifts. She does this because she wants to make life better for our pediatric patients. And in the end, that just makes her a golden-hearted human being.”

Mundy also spends some of her own money and money she raises to get Christmas gifts for several families in need at Kingsford Elementary School in Mulberry.