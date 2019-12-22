AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of The Americas’ (COTA) amphitheater will now be known by a new name.

7-year partnership

COTA will highlight Germania Insurance’s brand

COTA has announced a partnership with Texas-based Germania Insurance. The insurance company is the venue’s naming rights partner for the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at COTA through 2026.

“We are excited to help Germania Insurance move the needle in their business,” said COTA’s chief revenue officer, Tim Prukop. “By putting their name on one of the largest outdoor amphitheaters in Texas, the Germania Insurance brand will interact with over 400,000 avid music fans each year as they enjoy some of the most popular acts on tour today.”

The 14,000-seat venue was previously known as the Austin 360 Amphitheater.