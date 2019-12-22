OCOEE, Fla. — The Southeastern Food Bank is teaming up with several organizations to provide a happy holiday for hundreds of families in Central Florida as part of the Food for Families event.

Adults, youngsters lend a helping hand with Food for Families

Boxes of food will be delivered Sunday morning

Hundreds of volunteers put together more than 2,000 boxes of food at the Ocoee High School cafeteria which will be delivered to families in the area.

"Christmas morning, families will get a full box, they can have a great Christmas meal as well as the days surrounding the Christmas season, some breakfast, lunch, and dinner items," said volunteer Keith Tower.

Tower is a former Orlando Magic player. He was with members of his High Point Church, volunteering.

It is his seventh year helping out.

"Benefit one another is a tremendous opportunity," said Tower.

The adults are not the only ones helping out. Youngsters are stepping in to lend a helping hand.

Chelsea Lumer, an 11th-grader at Ocoee High School, is also volunteering.

"To help out those who are in need," said Lumer.

All the boxes put together will be delivered on Sunday morning.