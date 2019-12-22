TAMPA, Fla. — The Carnival cruise ship Legend made its way home to the Port of Tampa after a collision with another ship at sea.

Carnival cruise ship Legend, sister ship Glory collided with each other

Scratches and missing rails on the front of the ship can be seen when it docked early Sunday morning.

The Carnival Legend just made it home to the Port of Tampa after a collision with another ship at sea. You can see the scratches and missing rails on the front of the ship. Stay with @BN9 and @MyNews13 for more from passengers as they leave the ship. pic.twitter.com/hkllweLrG0 — Ashley Paul (@AshleyPaulTV) December 22, 2019

The collision happened in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday, with another Carnival cruise ship called Glory.

WATCH: Here's the moment #CarnivalGlory had an allision with #CarnivalLegend in Cozumel Friday morning. What we know so far: https://t.co/1S9EMRKh2D pic.twitter.com/Khp6NcNsZu — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) December 20, 2019

The two ships were docking in Cozumel when the stern of the Glory drifting around and into the pointed bow of Legend.

Video showed debris falling into the water as the Legend's bow slices into the Glory's stern at what appears to be an observation deck. The Glory then moves forward and away from the Legend.

Passengers say what happened next was chaos.

"When we talked to the Carnival Glory passengers, we actually talked to people who were in the dining room, which was hit. The bow of our ship went straight through the dining room. And they say it was mass chaos. And even some of the workers in the dining room were running over people trying to get out because no one had seen anything like this happen before," described McKenna Morris.

Passengers are expected to start filing out of Legend a bit later Sunday morning.