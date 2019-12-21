SANFORD, Fla. — A theater in Sanford is scrambling to raise thousands of dollars, or it might have to close its doors.

Here’s what you should know about Theater West End:

1. In the fall of last year, the doors of Theater West End in downtown Sanford opened.

2. Since then, they’ve had success by producing 10 musicals on the main stage, but now the theater is facing financial problems.

3. Donors have given just over $17,000, but owners said they need at least a few more thousand to keep the doors open.

4. Theater West End also produces plays with students as part of an educational program, which they say hundreds of students have taken part.

5. If you are interested in donating, visit this website .

This fundraiser is not managed by Spectrum News 13.