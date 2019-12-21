TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Inspectors with the state of Florida have conducted “price verification” sweeps to assure consumers are paying fair holiday prices.

Inspectors conducting sweeps to assure accurate holiday sale pricing

Inspectors found 4 stores that failed "accuracy standards"

Anyone with consumer complaints can visit FloridaConsumerHelp.com

In a press release from the Office of Commissioner Nikki Fried, inspectors with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) focused on products advertised in holiday sale promotions.

In their sweeps, inspectors tested over 2,600 items at 100 different stores across Florida to check for accurate pricing, and four stores failed to “meet pricing accuracy standards.”

According to FDACS, the items incorrectly priced were removed from shelves.

“Make sure you’re paying the correct, fair price … if you think you there’s been an error, reach out to our Department and file a consumer complaint,” Fried recommended in the release.

The department said stores need to have “accurate pricing on 98% of items tested for a retailer to pass inspection.”