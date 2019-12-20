ORLANDO, Fla. — Next year’s Census Report could affect one of the only federal funded programs that helps children and their families in Orange County — Head Start . One Orlando woman credits the federal program for her family's success.

2020 Census Report could affect federally funded "Head Start"

Inaccurate census count could affect how much money program gets

There are 22 Head Start centers in Orange Co. serving 1,536 kids

Head Start is a federally funded program under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that gives children ages 3 to 4 a head start in their learning.

Lourdes Ramos said in 1965 she went through the program in Puerto Rico and loved it so much she became an employee for the program when she moved to Florida. She also enrolled her children in the program.

She said because of Head Start, her daughter Yesenia and Hector Jr. were able to succeed in mainland U.S. Yesenia is a logistics coordinator for CHEP International in Orland and Hector Jr. is a professor at Colby College in Maine.

She said she wants to inspire other families to participate in the 2020 Census Report so their children can also benefit from the program.

An inaccurate census count could affect how much money the program gets. The program is the only one that directly works with children through Orange County .

There are 22 Head Start centers in Orange County, and it serves 1,536 children.