DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two teens have been charged in the murder of an 18-year-old man outside a Daytona Beach middle school, police announced Friday.

Teens charged in connection to Eric Gordon's death

Police found Gordon in vehicle that crashed into school

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old are facing first degree murder charges in connection to Eric L. Gordon’s death on November 24 outside Campbell Middle School.

That night, officials found Gordon slumped over the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at the school. He was "bleeding profusely” when authorities found him, Daytona Beach Police said in late November.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots. The driver's side door also had bullet holes in it, police said.

Daytona Beach Police credited U.S. Marshals for assisting the agency in taking the teens into custody.