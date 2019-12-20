ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search for a new grocery store to fill the vacant space in Tangerine Plaza has been a roller coaster ride of success and failure.

Since Walmart closed its market there back in 2017, city leaders and residents in South St. Pete have been searching for a replacement.

St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin says the city is making another push to bring business back to the struggling plaza, but this time on a smaller scale than a supermarket.

"Something like a bodega that you would see up north." Tomalin said. "Something that's more than a convenience store and includes fresh produce, basic grocery staples, but not quite a full service grocery store."

The concept would fill less than half the space left vacant by Walmart, but nearby business owners like Jamekka Harris say they'd welcome any new business to annchor the plaza because business has dropped off since the last grocery store closed down.

"It kinda hurt the business a lot — a lot," Harris said/ "We're hoping a new store does come here soon. If not, we might have to just downsize."

The city will be accepting proposals from developers until the end of March.