ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who travel Interstate 4 in Seminole County will get an early Christmas gift: Almost 2 miles of newly paved highway is expected to open this weekend.

Traffic to shift to permanent lanes in Seminole this weekend

Part of westbound I-4 will be closed overnight Friday

RELATED: "I-4 Ultimate" map of new configuration (PDF)

The Florida Department of Transportation is shifting the westbound lanes of I-4 between Central Parkway and Wymore Road to its permanent configuration as soon as Saturday.

It's the largest shift of I-4 west lanes in Seminole County to date.

To make the switch from the existing lanes, FDOT says a full closure of westbound I-4 is necessary between State Road 434 and State Road 414. That will happen between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

If you're traveling on westbound I-4 during that time, road signs will detour you to exit onto S.R. 434. You'll take that south to Maitland Boulevard before you can return to I-4.