OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some of Central Florida’s tradesman unions are joining forces to build homes for homeless veterans in Osceola County .

Here’s what you should know about the homes:

1. The Green Vistas Veteran Village will be a community made of tiny homes for homeless vets in Osceola County. These tiny homes are made from old shipping containers that will be about 800 square feet.

2. Currently Green Vistas is working to obtain 5-10 acres of land in Osceola County for the Vet Village.

3. Each tiny home takes about three months to make.

4. Putting these tiny homes together for free will be different tradesman unions in Central Florida. Iron Workers Local Union 808 will start each home by cutting holes for doors and windows.

After the iron workers are done, electricians work on electrical work for the house followed by plumbers, labor work, like dry wall, and painters.

5. According to Bobby Knost with Iron Workers Local Union 808, the tiny homes are burn proof, “green” by not using any wood, and are hurricane proof. The tiny homes meet the Dade County standards and when anchored properly are indestructible.