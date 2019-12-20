EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis police officer who was shot by an armed robbery suspect Thursday is expected to be released from the hospital some time Friday.

Capt. Gary Winheim was shot while confronting a suspect

Law enforcement shot Jayson Colvin after a manhunt

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect Accused of Shooting Eustis Cop Shot, Killed by Law Enforcement

Capt. Gary Winheim underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his back. He's expected to make a full recovery, according to Eustis police.

Winheim responded to a shots fired call on County Road 44 Thursday, where police say he confronted Jayson Colvin. A shootout ensued, and Winheim was shot in the ear, according to police. The bullet went through his neck and was lodged in his back.

The shooting led to a massive manhunt in Lake County that ended thursday night when law enforcement officers found Colvin at a junkyard in Umatilla.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Colvin failed to comply with its SWAT team's demands and shot at them, which led them to return fire. Colvin died at the scene.

Police say Colvin was involved in an armed robbery a few days earlier at a liquor store in the area of County Road 44. They were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant when Winheim came upon Colvin.