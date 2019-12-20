TAMPA, Fla. — A Carnival cruise ship crashed into a sister vessel while docking in Cozumel on Friday morning, smashing a couple of decks on at least one of the ships.

2 Carnival cruise ships collide while at port in Cozumel, Mexico

Social media videos show ripped stern deck, debris falling into water

Company: 1 passenger incurred minor injuries while evacuating deck

The collision happened as the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock and struck the Carnival Legend .

Videos posted to social media Friday morning showed the stern of the Glory drifting around and into the pointed bow of the Carnival Legend. Debris falls into the water as the Legend's bow slices into the Glory's stern at what appears to be an observation deck. The Glory then moves forward and away from the Legend.

One of the posted videos was apparently shot from Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, which was also at the port. It appeared to narrowly escape the collision itself.

"We are assessing the damage to both ships," Carnival Cruise Line said in a released statement.

The company said at least one passenger a incurred minor injury as they evacuated the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. The company didn't provide any other information.

Carnival Legend occasionally sails out of Tampa.

Check back for updates on this developing story.