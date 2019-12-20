MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A 22-year-old Merritt Island man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly strangling his half-sister in early November, deputies said Friday.

Da’rius Christian is being held without bond at Brevard Jail

Christian accused of attacking 19-year-old half-sister J’Meisha Gant

Attack happened at home on Ligustrum Lane in Merritt Island

Christian is accused of attacking 19-year-old half-sister J’Meisha Gant, at a home on Ligustrum Lane, Merritt Island late November 2 or early November 3, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

“During that time, a physical altercation occurred where the suspect strangled the victim causing her death,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The death was not reported until the following afternoon when the victim was discovered by her mother.”



The investigation began shortly after 4 p.m. November 3.

Deputies responded after the victim’s mother returned home and found her daughter unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased,” the statement said. “During the autopsy, the Brevard County Medical Examiner found that the victim’s death was due to manual strangulation and ruled the death a homicide.”