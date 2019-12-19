NATIONWIDE — Popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa has reported a nationwide data breach involving customer payment information, CEO Chris Gheysens announced Thursday.

Malware on Wawa servers impacts customer card information

The breach dates back to March 4, ended December 12

Wawa said customer credit, debit card info was accessed

In an open letter, Gheysens said Wawa’s security team last week discovered malware on the chain’s payment processing servers.

The company confirmed the malware affected customers’ credit and debit card information at potentially all Wawa locations beginning from March 4 to December 12, when the malware was reportedly “contained.”

The breach has affected customers who used “in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers.”

Some Wawa locations may not have been affected, according to the letter, but the malware impacted most stores by April 22.

According to Gheysens, the malware does not pose a rise anymore to customers using cards to pay for purchases since the issue has been stopped. He also added the malware did not pose a risk to its ATM machines.

The company said so far, there have been no reports of unauthorized card use related to the breach.

Wawa encouraged concerned customers to contact its toll-free call center 1-844-386-9559 for assistance.