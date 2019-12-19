Let it snow: That's what businesses in Ellicottville are saying.

While the snow is annoying to drive in, the Gin Mill and Holiday Valley welcome it, because it’s good for business.

"Business is booming when it comes to the skiers,” said Heather Donner, a server at the Gin Mill.

At Holiday Valley, they’re making tons of snow on top of what already fell. Jane Eshbaugh, the resort’s marketing director, said conditions are shaping up well and they're ready for more snow.

"We love snow in Ellicottville. It brings people to the ski slopes, to town, and we are able to open more slopes,” Eshbaugh said. “It's cold, so we are making more snow, and a lot more terrain open, and it’s just beautiful conditions."

It's one of their busiest weeks of the season, and this last snow set them up for a good week, even with a projected warm-up in the forecast.

"That will be resilient to any kind of warm-up,” she said. “It will be cold at night, and we will be able to make more snow so it looks pretty ideal for next week."

More than 30 trails are open, and Eshbaugh says they hope to open them all by Christmas.

For more on the trails open, check out Holiday Valley’s website.