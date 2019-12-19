ORLANDO, Fla. — Frontier Airlines expanded its footprint at Orlando International Airport Thursday with the opening of a new training center for flight attendants.

Training center for Frontier flight attendants, customer service team

New hangar for Airbus A321 coming in the next couple of years

Frontier: Hangar will creater more than 45 new jobs in Orlando

The low-cost airline says the new flight attendant recurrent training center will host around 1,000 flight attendants for training next year, along with customer service team members.

The facility will have three classrooms, emergency/medical workshop areas and areas for emergency evacuation drills.

It's not the only facility Frontier is building at the airport.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has approved plans for a new 35,000-square-foot hangar at the airport. Frontier says the hangar should open in the next two years, and will provide parking for the airline's Airbus A321, along with outdoor space for two other Airbus A320 family aircraft.

​"We've got 150 aircrafts coming in the next five to seven years and we'll double in size," said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle. "So the 1,100 employees we have today, we hope to double that as well in the same time period. So it just means more growth for Orlando and more jobs."

Frontier says the hangar will double the current maintenance team at the airport, creating more than 45 new jobs in Orlando for the company, with an average salary of $75,000.

Frontier is one of the top airlines at MCO, flying 57 nonstop services.