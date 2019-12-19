ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner, and a holiday festival at the University of Central Florida will help get you in the holiday spirit.

Here’s what you should know about Light Up UCF before you visit:

1. What's Light Up UCF? “Light Up UCF” is an annual holiday festival outside the Addition Financial Arena at the UCF campus. This is their 8th annual year, and it's bigger and better than ever.

2. What can I do there? The event has a host of carnival rides, including a carousel and ferris wheel, along with an outdoor skating rink and ice slide.

3. What other enteratinment can I see? Nightly, they also have themed light shows you can watch that are projected on the front of the arena, as well as fake snow that rains down on guests during certain times in the evening.

4. How long does it run? Be sure to check their calendar for special event nights. This event runs through January 5.

5. For more information, check out their website .

THURSDAY: taking you guys around UCF’s annual event Light Up UCF on this week’s Tankful! It’s got everything from an ice slide and skating rink.. to carnival rides... event a timed light show with snow! It’s a great Central Florida spot to visit for the holidays! @UCF @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zIC2UhXZlu — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) December 17, 2019