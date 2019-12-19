ORLANDO, Fla. — Twelve million Americans reported driving under the influence of marijuana in 2018, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More likely to be male, between the ages of 16 and 25

No national standards for testing marijuana-impaired drivers

CDC: States need to develop strategies for preventing impaired drivers

The data came from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health , which collects self-reported data on the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco among those older than 16.

The 12 million Americans, representing 4.7 percent of those surveyed, reported being under the influence within the past year of taking the survey.

The CDC says those driving under the influence were more likely to be male than female. They are also most likely between the ages of ages of 16 and 25 years old.

Also, 2.3 million Americans reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs other than marijuana in 2018.

While more states have legalized some forms of marijuana, the CDC says more tools are needed to reduce marijuana usage and impaired driving.

Among them is a standardized test for marijuana-impaired drivers. There are no national standards for testing those drivers the way there is for drinking and driving.