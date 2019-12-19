Playoff fever has overtaken Laux Sporting Goods store at Boulevard Mall in Amherst. As fast as they can bring in Bills merchandise, it goes right back out the door.

"We can't keep anything in stock right now," said Laux manager Joe Eckl. "Bills stuff is going probably better than it's gone in a decade or so."

Business is booming this holiday season with the Bills planted in the playoffs for the second time in three years.

"We're up in the 50 to 60 percent up [range] from last year at this time. It's been fantastic," Eckl said.

The hottest items on the shelves are hooded sweatshirts, the brand new playoff hats just out this week from New Era, and Josh Allen jerseys.

After moving to Buffalo seven years ago, Aida Cruz has been caught up in the all the hype, especially by Allen's play and personality.

"It's amazing. The fans are crazy. I went my first game. It's like something I've never seen in my life," Cruz said.

There's good cause for all the fandemonium. The Bills have already hit 10 wins this season for the time since 1999, and this Saturday they take on the rival Patriots with the AFC East Division title still on the line.

That's a feat that's eluded the Bills for 24 years.

"I want to make it happen, so I'll answer that question next week when we get the victory on Saturday," said Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Some players will try to downplay making this game more important than any other.

"I understand how the fans feel and how long they've felt it. But again we're aiming to go 1-0 each week and today's another week," Allen said.

But star defensive back Tre'Davious White recalls the moment he realized how much beating the Patriots matters to Bills fans, while he was eating at a restaurant when he was a rookie.

"Just a random came up to me, ‘You've got to beat these guys,’" White remembered. "This is 2017 so back then I didn't know how big of a deal it was but now I know. It's definitely going to be a big deal for us to get a win and for the fans to. They've been waiting on it. It's been a long time."

The Bills will need to win their final two games and have the Patriots lose both of theirs to claim the AFC East crown. While it's unlikely to happen, the Bills can complete part of the equation on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in New England.