POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County is exploring becoming a gun sanctuary, which would put on the record its support of a citizen's rights to bear arms.

Commissioner John Hall requested the county attorney research and draft a resolution for Polk County to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Hall said several counties across the nation, including Lake County, have already become Second Amendment sanctuaries, vowing to protect the rights of gun owners. Hall wants Polk County to be proactive too.

"I think it sends a message to the state legislature and to congress that our citizens are concerned about their rights," said Hall.

Hall fears laws are being passed that could make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to buy guns and ammunition.

Hall said if restrictive gun laws are passed at the state or federal level, he'd like for them not to enforced until they're upheld by the Supreme Court.

"If it is something that appears to be unconstitutional on its face, then let's wait until we get court decision on whether or not it can be enforced," Hall explained.

Whether or not local law enforcement could avoid enforcing laws passed by Congress or the State Legislature is up for debate.

Polk County sheriff Grady Judd declined to be interviewed. His spokesperson said he's a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and this decision is up to the county commissioners.

County Attorney Michael Craig said he'd research resolutions on this topic passed in other Florida counties. He hopes to report his findings to the commission in January.

Lake County unanimously passed a resolution back on November 5, declaring it a Second Amendment sanctuary.