ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Commissioner of District 4 Maribel Cordero said she supports a renters bill of rights following a commissioners' meeting on Tuesday morning.

1. Cordero said it will help protect tenants from eviction and high application fees with no guarantees to live in the building.

2. For instance, Cordero thinks application fees should be refunded if the tenant does not get approval for a rental. She also thinks the costs of getting an apartment have gotten out of hand.

"It’s very, very unjust people need $4,000 to $5,000,” Cordero said.

3. A study released in June ranked metro Orlando as the worst place in the country for affordable homes for low-income renters.

4. Currently a renters bill of rights is not in any affordable housing plan, but Cordero thinks it can be added to the Housing for All Task Force's initiatives.