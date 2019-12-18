The sign still stands outside of Neet's Autobody Shop in Round Lake, even though a different type of work is happening inside. Instead of fixing cars, it's all hands on deck with the employees helping rebuild the company.

"We were able to pay our employees [for] the past nine months and ... we had a lot of work to [do] the building," said Tim Neet, the owner of the shop.

The shop turned to rubble in March during a devastating electrical fire.

"I came and watched the shop burn for about an hour, and then I went home, because I wasn't going to sit here and watch 30 years of stuff burn to the ground," Neet said.

The rebuild process was never a second thought for Neet.

These family heirlooms will now have a new home- as Neets Auto Body Shop is rebuilding. Their new space is three times the size of the old one, which burned to the ground due to an electrical fire back in March. @SPECNewsAlbany https://t.co/fWBw2r9x34 pic.twitter.com/FR63ICxRJj — Melissa Steininger (@melissasteinTV) December 18, 2019

"It was a pretty lengthy process of remembering every tool you had for the last 30 years," Neet said.

Nine months later, the business will continue to be a staple in the community, one that's been there for three decades. He's a fifth generation business owner — a family history dating back to Neet's great-grandfather, who worked on horse and buggies on Quail street.

"Small business, family-owned business. That's what we've grown over the years, that's what made our business," Neet said.

Many family keepsakes were inside the body shop when that fire broke out, including possessions from his late brother, and collectible items gathered over the years.

And listen to this- Owner, Tim Neet, was able to continue to pay his employees since the fire even though the business could not operate the past several months. Instead, they’ve been helping out with construction on the new building. @SPECNewsAlbany pic.twitter.com/sPz46YgL1R — Melissa Steininger (@melissasteinTV) December 18, 2019

"Some of the photos and stuff on the front wall, all of them made it, when nothing else made it in the shop," Neet said.

Now, they'll have a new home, one that's bigger and better, Neet said. It'll be three times the size of the old floor plan, to be exact.

"The cars have been changing a lot in the past few years, so now we're geared up for better technology," Neet added.

Neet's is hoping to have the doors officially open to customers by February.