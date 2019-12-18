OCALA, Fla. — A charter school in Marion County abruptly closed its doors for good, blaming its circumstance on a lack of money.

Marion Military Academy students were supposed to return their uniforms Tuesday, but instead they decided to rally in hopes that their school could be saved.

Here’s what you should know about the closure:

1. Marion Military Academy was started 8 years ago.

2. School officials say too few students enrolled in the charter school in order to get the state funding necessary to operate.

3. Students will need to enroll in the Marion County Public Schools system unless they choose another school.

4. School officials say they need at least $200,000 to get back to normal, and a half million to operate until the end of the year.

5. Students have started a GoFundMe page to try and collect a million dollars.​

The students say they don't want to give up, so they say they will continue to drill in front of the school every day in the hopes that somehow the school will collect enough donations to keep it running.