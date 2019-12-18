SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A unique machine that’s manufactured in Seminole County is helping the dairy industry around the world and improving the quality of milk we drink.

Here are five things to know about Future Cow's machine.

1. The company is called Future Cow — Kevin Dole is the owner and inventor of his cow teat scrubber.

2. The Future Cow teat scrubber disinfects and cleans the teat, making it easier and faster to milk cows.

3. The scrubber also reduces a certain combination of cells in cow milk — making it taste better and the shelf life longer.

4. Dole sells his products in the U.S. and other countries.

5. He also manufactures a comfort brush for grooming and to make the cow happier.