TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A historic house in Titusville built in 1915 is undergoing renovations to become a Boys & Girls Club.

North Brevard Charities is completely restoring the historic Carter House, located at 126 Grannis Avenue South. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been a landmark throughout Titusville’s history.

Just a few months ago, the house was missing floors and walls, and it also needed a whole new roof. But in a few months, if all goes as planned, the house will become the Titusville Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida ’s third Brevard County location, joining established clubs in Cocoa and Melbourne.

Titusville City Councilor Jo Lynn Nelson said the project all possible because Brevard-area businesses and residents helped raise more than $100,000 to get the project started.

Restoration began about 18 months ago, and the total cost of the project upon completion will be about $250,000.

“I don't think any of us realized how big of a project this was, which was probably a good thing. This house — the foundation was bad. It’s been renovated and that was $30,000. The roof had been rebuilt,” Nelson explained.

Ervin McNeal was born and raised in Titusville and says the area needs a place like the upcoming Boys & Girls Club.

While helping renovate the house, McNeal is putting a little extra TLC, because this will be the go-to place for his kids.

“I'm a father of two, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I'm pretty sure my 5-year-old would love to come here and do arts and crafts once this is up and running,” McNeal explained.

He said this could be a place where kids start going down the right path.

“… There’s nothing really for (teens and youth) to do except hangout and get into trouble,” McNeal said.

Also helping renovate the house is a group of people who know what it’s like to need a second chance and a place to go.

“They are nonviolent offenders. Seven to nine trustees come over, and they have a variety of talent — carpenters, electricians, and they have been working on this house,” Nelson said.

Thanks to the Carter family donating their home, this will be the staple of the neighborhood for the next generation.

The open house is on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the historic Carter House on Grannis Road in Titusville. Community leaders and residents are invited to attend and check out the progress.