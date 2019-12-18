ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has for the first time acknowledged it's talking with Brightline for a high-speed rail station on its property.

Disney acknowledges it's talking with Brightline for rail stop

Brightline: Disney stop could be springboard to Tampa extension

Brightline, also known as Virgin Trains, is building a private high-speed train route connecting Central Florida to South Florida, which will include a hub station at Orlando International Airport set to open in 2022.

"As the top vacation destination and largest single-site employer in the United States, Walt Disney World Resort is an obvious choice for a rail station between Orlando International Airport and Tampa. We have been in conversations with Virgin Trains USA, and, while we have not yet made any definitive commitment, we have mutually agreed to more formally explore developing a train station," Disney said in a statement released Tuesday.

We've previously reported that Brightline was eyeing a Disney station. Earlier this year, a prospectus to company investors stated that the "company has engaged in discussions with regulatory authorities to construct a passenger rail system between Orlando and Tampa, with a station in downtown Tampa and potential extension to Disney World."

And documents filed for the rail system with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year hinted at a train station on or near Disney property.

Brightline said Tuesday that the proposed Disney station could connect to OIA and be a springboard to Virgin Trains' future extension down the Interstate 4 corridor to Tampa.